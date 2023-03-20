More details on iOS 16.4 beta 4 (Video)

Last week Apple released iOS 16.4 beta 4 for the iPhone, they also released iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 for the iPad, watchOS 9.4 beta 4 for the Apple Watch, and macOS Ventura 13.3 beta 4 for the Mac.

We previously saw a video of the new beta of iOPS 16.4 in action and now we have another video, the latest video from Zollotech gives us more details on what is coming in iOS 16.4.

As we can see from the video there are a number of changes coming to the iPhone with the iOS 16.4 software update, this will also include a range of performance improvements and some bug fixes.

Some of the new features will include some new Unicode 15 emojis for the iPhone and iPad, including a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more, there are a total of 31 new emojis.

Apple is expected to release iOS 16.4 Release Candidate soon, this should happen this week, and we will probably see the final version of the software the following week.

The new betas of iOS 16.4 beta 4, watchOS 9.4 betas, macOS Ventura 13.3, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 are now available to download, for developers, Apple has also released a number of public betas as well. As soon as we get some details on exactly when these software updates will be released, we will let you know.

Source & Image Credi: Zollotech





