What’s new in iOS 16.4 beta 4 (Video)

Apple has now released iOS 16.4 beta 4 to developers, and they also released iOS 16.4 public beta 4 for public best testers as well.

There was also a range of other betas released which included macoS Ventura 13.3 beta 4, watchOS 9.4 beta 4, and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 as well.

Now we have a video from Zollotech that gives us a look at the new iOS 16.4 beta software and its range of features. Let us find out some more information on the update.

As we can see from the video this new beta of iOS comes with a modem update, which is designed to improve connectivity and also calls quality.

The update also brings some other changes and new features as well, plus a range of bug fixes and performance improvements for the iPhone, these include some new emojis including a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more, there are a total of 31 new emojis.

The iOS 16.4 beta software is now available for developers to download and test out. We are expected Apple to release the Release Candidate of the software next week and then the final version of iOS 16.4 the following week. As soon as we get some details on the exact release date, we will let you know.

