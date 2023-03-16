Apple releases iOS 16.4 beta 4

Apple has released ios 16.4 beta 4 for the iPhone and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 for the iPad, these new betas come a week after the previous ones.

The new beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 is now available for developers to try out and Apple has also released some new public betas of the software as well.

These new betas bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, these include some new Unicode 15 emojis for the iPhone and iPad, including a donkey, moose, jellyfish, shaking head, blue heart, pink heart, and more, there are a total of 31 new emojis.

There are also some other new features for the iPad and the iPhone, plus a range of bug fixes and also various performance improvements for the devices.

We are expecting this to be the last beta of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4, we are hoping that next week’s release will be the Release Candidate version of the software and we should then see the general release of iOS 16.4 and iPadOS 16.4 the following week.

Of course, if there are any issues with these betas then it may take longer for the final version to land. The new iOS 16.4 beta 4 and iPadOS 16.4 beta 4 are now available to download, you can find out more details over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

Source Apple

Image Credit: SCREEN POST





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals