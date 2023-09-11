More details on Apple’s iOS 17 (Video)

Apple released iOS 17 beta 8 just under two weeks ago, and they also released a new public beta of the software at the same time, Apple is holding their iPhone 15 press event tomorrow and we should get some more details on when they will release the final version of the software.

We have already seen a video of the latest beta of iOS 17 in action and now we have another video from Zollotech, which gives us more details on Apple’s latest beta of iOS 17 and some of the new features coming to the iPhone.

In the upcoming OS 17, a new Live Voicemail function will be rolled out, allowing you to see transcriptions of incoming voicemails as they’re being recorded. This text will appear on your screen, offering you the choice to pick up the call or not. Additionally, Widgets are getting a revamp to become more interactive. Updates are also in store for various other applications like Apple Health, Maps, and Photos, among others. The new iPhone 15 range of smartphones will be made official tomorrow at Apple’s press event, we are expecting pre-orders of the handsets to start this Friday the 15th of September and they should go on sale on the 22nd of September. Apple are expected to release the Release Candidate of iOS 17 this week, we are expecting the final version sometime in the week of the 22nd of September. Source & Image Credit: Zollotech



