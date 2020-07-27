More details about the new 2021 Mercedes S Class revealed

The new 2021 Mercedes S Class is coming soon, we already got to see the interior of the car and now we have more details about it.

Mercedes will be releasing more information about the new safety technology on the new S Class later this week.

The second edition of the “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL” special provides information on the technical innovations of the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class, prior to its world premiere in September. The ground- breaking technology in the luxury sedan sets new standards in safety and comfort, while also making driving easier thanks to intelligent functions. Michael Hafner, Vice President Automated Driving, provides moderator Yasmine Blair with insights into highlights such as the world’s first airbag for rear- seat passengers and the combination of the PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side system with the E-ACTIVE BODY CONTROL active suspension. These new innovations allow for active and passive safety systems to be even more closely integrated. The “Meet the S-Class DIGITAL #2: Innovation by intelligence” news format will air in a media special on Wednesday July 29, 2020 at 8:00 am (EST) on the Mercedes me media digital platform at https://media.mercedes-benz.com/s-class, after which it will be available as video-on-demand.

The new 2021 Mercedes S Class will be made official in September, we can expect to find out more details about it before then.

Source Mercedes

