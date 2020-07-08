New 2021 Mercedes S Class interior shown in photos

Mercedes Benz have released a number of photos of the interior of the new 2021 Mercedes S Class, as we can see from the photos the car is packed with the latest technology.

The new MBUX will feature a 12.8 inch OLED display with haptic feedback technology, it will also come with up to three screens in the rear of the car.

No other innovation in recent years has so radically changed the operation of a Mercedes-Benz as MBUX (Mercedes- Benz User Experience). The second generation of this learning-capable system now has its debut in the new S-Class. The vehicle interior is even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: brilliant displays on up to five large screens, in part with OLED technology, make control of vehicle and comfort functions even more user-friendly. The human factor is always the central consideration as the possibilities for personalization and intuitive operation have become far more extensive. This certainly applies in the rear, but also for the driver: for example, the new 3D driver display allows a spatial view at the touch of a button for the first time, providing a real three-dimensional effect without having to wear 3D glasses.

The voice assistant “Hey Mercedes” is capable of even more dialogue. Certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword “Hey Mercedes”. These include accepting a telephone call or displaying the navigation map. “Hey Mercedes” can now explain further in-car questions such as, where the first-aid kit is located, or how to connect a smartphone via Bluetooth.

You can find out more details about the interior and some of the technology in the 2021 Mercedes S Class at the link below.

Source Mercedes

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals