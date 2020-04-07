More details about iOS 14 revealed

We have already heard a number of features that will be coming to iOS 14 when it lands later in the year and now more information about the OS has been revealed.

Some leaked screenshots of iOS 14 have appeared online, they were posted on Twitter by DongleBookPro and they show some new wallpapers that will be available in the OS.

The photos of the wallpapers were taken from the settings section in the OS and this has confirmed that the wallpapers will be customizable, so you will be able to change the look of them with things like smart gradient and more.

According to 9 to 5 Mac, Apple will also provide some real widgets for the Home Screen on the iPhone and iPad with the OS, these will be able to be move around in the same way as you would with an app icon. There will be a lot more new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with this update, as soon as we get some more details on these we will let you guys know.

Apple are expected to launch their new iOS 14 software later in the year along with the new iPhone 12 handsets. This was expected to happen around September but may be delayed slightly due to the virus outbreak around the world.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

