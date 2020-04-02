Foxconn says iPhone 12 still on track for fall launch

Apple were expected to launch their new iPhone 12 smartphones in September, although there have been rumors that this may be delayed a few months due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

One of Apple’s major manufacturing partners, Foxconn, recently told investors that Apple’s 5G iPhone can still be launched this fall.

The company that it is still capable of making the deadlines to produce this years iPhones on time, trial assembly lines for the iPhone 12 will apparently be setup in June and the company is capable of doing this.

Apple are expecting to launch four new flagship iPhones later in there year, there will be two iPhone 12 models with a 5.4 inch display the other with a 6.1 inch display. There will also be two Pro models of the handset, one with a 6.1 inch display and the other with a 6.7 inch display.

This years new iPhones will be Apple’s first 5G smartphones, the handset will come with a new Apple A14 Bionic processor and more RAM than the current models. They will also come with upgraded cameras and may feature a display without a notch on the front or possibly a much smaller notch, the handsets will also come with Apple’s iOS 14 software.

It is possible that Apple will launch their new iPhone 12 range of handsets in September, we suspect it will depend on what is happening with the virus outbreak around the world, as if it is not under control by then, demand for these new devices would be lower than normal.

Source Bloomberg

