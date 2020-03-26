iPhone 12 launch may be delayed for a couple of months

The iPhone 12 was supposed to be launching in September, although according to a recent report, Apple may delay it launch by a couple of months.

The news comes in a report from the Nikkei which has said that Apple is considering delaying the launch of the handset ‘by months’, this has apparently not been decided by Apple as yet.

The information apparently comes from Apple’s supply chain and Apple is considering the delay of it first 5G smartphones due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

“Supply chain constraint aside, Apple is concerned that the current situation would significantly lower consumer appetite to upgrade their phones, which could lead to a tame reception of the first 5G iPhone,” said a source with direct knowledge of the discussion. “They need the first 5G iPhone to be a hit.”

If Apple does delay their iPhone 12 by a couple of months, this would hardly be a surprise with many countries on lock down at the moment whilst they are dealing with the virus outbreak.

Apple are expecting to launch four versions of the handset this year, two standard models with a with a 5.4 inch and 6.1 inch display and two Pro models with 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch displays. If Apple does decide to delay the handsets launch then we may have to wait until around November to see this years new iPhones.

Source Nikkei

