2020 iPhone 12 Pro Max to get sensor shift image stabilization

We are expecting to see four new iPhone 12 handsets this year, the top model will be the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the handset is expected to come with a 6.7 inch display.

This years iPhone 12 range will get a number of upgrades over the iPhone 11, this will include the new A14 Bionic processor, some new cameras and more.

According to a recent report, the top model, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with sensor shift image stabilization.

The news comes from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who has said that the technology will be expanded to two to three models in 2021, so it looks like this feature will only be available on one version of the iPhone 12 this year, the top model.

We are expecting to see four versions of the iPhone 12 this year, the standard models will come with a 5.4 inch and 61 inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro models will come with a 6.1 inch and 6.7 inch display.

The handsets are expected to launch in September although this may be pushed to October due to the coronavirus outbreak around the world.

Source MacRumors

