iPhone 12 launch could be delayed until October due to coronavirus

Apple’s iPhone 12 handsets were expected to land in September, although they could be delayed by up to a month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The news comes from Bank of America analysts who have suggested that the virus could delay the launch of this years 5G iPhones, we have no idea how accurate this information is.

We are expecting Apple to launch four iPhone 12 handsets this year, this should include two iPhone 12 handsets, one with 5.4 inch display the other with a 6.1 inch display. There will also be two Pro versions of the handsets, one with a 6.1 inch display and the other with a 6.7 inch display.

Of course if the virus is brought under control within the next few months, the launch of this years new iPhones may still be on track for September.

Apple is expected to hold a press conference later this month where they will announce their new iPhone 9 along with a range of other devices, including a new MacBook, Apple TV, iPod Touch and more.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

