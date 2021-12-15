Moonfall movie starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley premiers Feb 4th 2022

A new Moonfall trailer has been released by Lionsgate Movies providing a look at the first 5 minutes of the new science-fiction disaster movie starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. Moonfall will officially premier on February 4, 2022 and has been directed by Roland Emmerich and written by Roland Emmerich, Harald Kloser, and Spenser Cohen. Check out the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline and characters.

Moonfall movie premiers February 4, 2022

“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Source : YouTube

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals