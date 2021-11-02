Moonfall disaster movie starring Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley

Lionsgate Movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming new disaster movie Moonfall which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide early next year from February 4, 2022. Moonfall is an upcoming science fiction action disaster thriller film, co-written and directed by Roland Emmerich and is one of the most expensive independent films ever with a budget set at $140 million.

Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, John Bradley, Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland and tells the story after a mysterious force knocked the moon from its orbit around Earth.

Moonfall movie trailer

“In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

Source : Lionsgate

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals