Rigg modular multi-monitor mount system

If you are searching for a versatile multi-monitor mounting system the new Rigg modular monitor mount might be worth more investigation. Launched via Kickstarter the project is already blasted past its required pledge goal still 20 days remaining thanks to over 120 backers. Rigg is an established furniture company focused on designing tools to help “make people better” says the company. Offering a portable monitor mounting solution that can be used for sitting or standing desks and offers over 16 inches of height adjustment providing a truly ergonomic monitor setup that can be easily adjusted as your needs change.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $159 or £116 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Rigg campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the Rigg monitor mount project watch the promotional video below.

“The Rigg offers a huge 16+ inches of height adjustment, providing a truly ergonomic standing desk setup. The Rigg lets you go from sitting to standing in one smooth motion. The feet provide exceptional stability so that even with the Rigg adjusted to its highest position, there is no risk that the mount will fall over if pushed or bumped. And the angle of the monitor can be tilted a full 90 degrees for optimal viewing angles in any position.”

“The Rigg can be customized for your space, to meet your needs. As you grow and your needs change, the Rigg will grow and change with you. New stations can be added on, or taken away, in a matter of seconds. As our company grows, we fully intend to offer additional modular components to enhance people’s existing mounts. These accessories may include a whiteboard, a console holder, a laptop tray, and more. The possibilities are endless.”

“The Rigg was designed with manufacturing viability at the forefront of our design process. We emphasized the importance of being able to deliver above expectations with our engineering team. As a result, we’ve invented an extremely adaptable, and deliberately simple assembly that we are confident will be of exceptional quality upon delivery.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the monitor mount, jump over to the official Rigg crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

