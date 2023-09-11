Monarch Legacy of Monsters TV series premiers on Apple TV+ November 2023

Apple has announced that the global Premier of the highly anticipated Monarch: Legacy of Monsters TV series will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 17, 2023. This 10-episode sci-fi drama, based on Legendary’s Monsterverse, promises to captivate audiences with its intriguing plot and star-studded cast.

The series boasts a lineup of renowned actors including Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski. The first two episodes will debut on the premiere date, with subsequent episodes being released every Friday through January 12 2024

“Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco, and the shocking revelation that monsters are real, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization known as Monarch.

Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army Officer Lee Shaw (played by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. Based on the Monsterverse from #Legendary, and starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski, this dramatic saga — spanning three generations — reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.”

Weaves a thrilling narrative that follows two siblings as they unravel their family’s connection to the enigmatic organization known as Monarch. This revelation comes in the wake of the shocking discovery that monsters are indeed real. The plot is set in two distinct time periods – the 1950s and half a century later, adding an intriguing layer of complexity to the narrative. The existence of Monarch is threatened by the knowledge possessed by Army officer Lee Shaw, a character brought to life by both Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell.

The series is the brainchild of Chris Black and Matt Fraction, who co-developed and executive produced the show. Matt Shakman lends his directorial prowess to the first two episodes. The executive production team also includes Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell from Safehouse Pictures, Andy Goddard, Brad Van Arragon, and Andrew Colville. Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita represent Toho Co., Ltd. in the executive production team.

The series is a part of Legendary’s Monsterverse, an interconnected universe of stories that began its journey in 2014 with Godzilla. This universe has since garnered close to two billion dollars globally at the box office, marking its place in the annals of successful sci-fi franchises. The Monsterverse is set to expand further with the highly anticipated sequel Godzilla vs Kong: The New Empire.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is not just a series; it’s a testament to the enduring appeal of the Monsterverse and its ability to continually captivate audiences. The series promises to be a thrilling exploration of family ties, secret organizations, and the reality of monsters. With its premiere on Apple TV+ on November 17, viewers around the globe will have the opportunity to delve into this intriguing world and uncover the mysteries that lie within.

