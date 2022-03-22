DALIN modular power tool offers 12 functions in one portable system

Makers, hobbyists and crafters may be interested in the new range of power tools offered by DALIN. The modular interchangeable design provides 12 different functions all powered by an 18 V rechargeable battery. The versatile toolkit contains 12 different heads that can be quickly swapped depending on the required task. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $429 or £327 (depending on current exchange rates).

Modular power tool

“Typically, purchasing variety of tools all separately would cost you a fortune and will hurt your budget. DALIN Power Tool Kit provides all the tools and features needed in DIY with high quality at just 449 USD! The 15 levels of torque allows delicate control of drill power and the 10mm chuck size allows equipment of various bit. Assembly of 9 unique blades and sander for the head enables accurate and delicate work. Task of cutting and trimming the wood and nail can be achieved with the saw and sander head alone.”

If the DALIN crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the DALIN modular power tool project play the promotional video below.

"DALIN Power Tool is an universal tool kit that contains 12 different main heads that can be utilized to complete any kind of construction and interior tasks. The arsenal of different heads can cover vast amount of difficult DIY works at convenience with simple and easy instructions."

“Apart from cutting wood, the component also includes another jig-saw for the purpose of cutting steal. The component also includes a hex angle L ranch for switching blades and bottom guard to provide protection in various angles during work.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the modular power tool, jump over to the official DALIN crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

