Pockit 2022 raspberry Pi modular computer

After first unveiling the Pockit Raspberry Pi modular computer back in 2021, creator Anil has demonstrated how far the tiny modular computer system has come. Designed to be a new kind of computer made for the physical world, users can combine different modules together to create a wide variety of different hardware solutions. Simply attach modular Blocks and interact with the world in your own unique way. Powered by a Dual-Processor (STM32 + Pi-CM4 / ESP32) the modular computer features over 80 blocks that can be added or subtracted in just a few seconds.

Supporting wireless and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity the Pockit is perfect for Internet of Things applications and projects and uses magnets to connect the modules to the core board. Equipped with a rechargeable lithium ion battery the compact computer offers a wealth of functionality.

Pockit modular computer

“Time for a comprehensive demo… With the hardware designs finalized, I recently ironed out several issues for the firmware + software. I wanted to briefly show the full range of capabilities so far; it turned out to need a long (and hopefully enjoyable) video. A demo of modular electronics with Pockit as of early 2022, after several upgrades in the recent months based on everyone’s feedback. “

Source : Pockit : Reddit

