Seagate’s Lyve Drive modular mobile storage system

Seagate has been demonstrating their new Lyve Drive mobile storage system at CES 2020 this week offering a modular storage system specifically built to provide users with an efficient way to manage enterprise, cloud and edge data growth, says Seagate.

“Data empowers those who can harness and activate it,” said Jeff Fochtman, vice president of marketing for Seagate. “However, today’s data management tools are too costly and inefficient for businesses to tap into data’s full value. Lyve Drive is Seagate’s first step toward a unified data experience, which will turn data’s possibilities into tangible growth for the world’s most critical industries.”

The Seagate Lyve Drive Mobile System vonsists of a number of components :

Lyve Drive Cards and Lyve Drive Card Reader

High capacity, high-performance 1TB CFexpress™ cards and a portable card reader for ingesting endpoint data sources.

Lyve Drive Shuttle

An autonomous data storage and transport solution for easy ingestion from direct-attached, network-attached, and other external storage devices. It offers up to 16TB of capacity depending on HDD or SSD configuration, and an e-ink touchscreen display to copy files directly without a PC.

Lyve Drive Mobile Array

A sealed, high-performance, 6-bay array that is ruggedized and easy to transport. The mobile array displayed at CES will feature 6 of Seagate’s 18TB Exos HAMR (heat-assisted magnetic recording) hard drives for a total capacity of 108TB.

Lyve Drive Modular Array

A high-performance 4-bay array with flexible configuration so businesses can build what they need for a particular workflow. The high-capacity modular array displayed at CES will include Seagate’s Exos 2X14 enterprise hard drive, which is the first to integrate Seagate’s groundbreaking MACH.2 multi-actuator technology.

Lyve Drive Rackmount Receiver

A high-performance datacenter 4U rackmount ingestion hub that accepts two Lyve Drive arrays for high-speed data transfer directly into a data center fabric without the need of cables.

Source :Seagate

