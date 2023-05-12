Fairbuds XL sustainable, modular headphones from €249

The Fairbuds XL have been designed with a commitment to sustainability and fair trade practices. This means they’re doing their part to help reduce electronic waste and promote ethical manufacturing. Being modular, each part of these headphones can be replaced or upgraded individually, extending their life and reducing the need for complete replacement. That’s less waste, and a win for our planet.

“After spending almost 10 years making sustainable smartphones, we are ready to expand our nfocus and bring sustainability to a new category of audio products. We’re introducing our unique core features – fair materials, improved working conditions, our climate conscious approach and repairability – to the market and raising the bar on impact for people and planet, in the headphone segment. Fairbuds XL are for users who are searching for a sustainable alternative on the market and want to push for change in the electronics industry.”

But sustainability isn’t the only thing the Fairbuds XL modular headphones are designed for audiophiles who crave a rich, full-bodied listening experience. Each pair boasts a 40mm dynamic driver, delivering a robust sound profile with strong bass, warm mids, and clear bright highs. If you’re looking to immerse yourself fully in your music and block out the world, the Fairbuds XL have you covered.

Equipped with noise cancellation technology the headphones will ensure that your listening experience remains undisturbed, even in noisy environments. So whether you’re studying in a bustling coffee shop or trying to tune out a chatty roommate, you can enter your own private concert hall at the push of a button.

Unique modular headphones

– Fairbuds XL are among the most sustainably designed headphones on the market. They have Fairtrade gold integrated in the supply chain and are made with vegan leather as well as several recycled materials, such as 100% recycled plastic in all parts it can be used in, 100% recycled aluminium in structural elements such as the headband base and recycled tin. The travel pouch is made from 100% recycled polyester and nylon.

– Fairphone will pay 0.55 USD per headphone to fill the living wage gap of the production line workers, and is working with the supplier on improving working conditions based on workers’ needs.

– Fairbuds XL are climate-conscious, meaning that Fairphone takes action to reduce the carbon footprint of the Fairbuds XL through longer use, using recycled materials and also investing in carbon reduction projects that lower CO2 emissions while benefiting the surrounding communities. The amount Fairphone invests in these projects equals the left over amount of carbon emissions created throughout the lifecycle of the headphones after reduction measures.

“By introducing Fairbuds XL, Fairphone is applying its market-leading experience in making sustainable, repairable smartphones. The headphones are produced with the same values used to make all Fairphone devices – focus on people and planet. Like all Fairphone devices, the headphones are designed to last. The modular construction and spare parts make them easy to repair, which lets users enjoy and keep their device for longer. Fairbuds XL allow for the replacement of parts that can wear over time, such as the ear cushions. The long-term use of electronics isn’t only great for the user experience, it also helps reduce their environmental footprint.”

Thanks to the two-point Bluetooth connection, switching between devices is a breeze. Listening to a podcast on your laptop and want to switch to tunes on your phone? No problem. One of the biggest gripes with wireless headphones is battery life, but Fairbuds XL modular headphones has that covered too.

The headphones also feature a replaceable battery that boasts an impressive 30-hour lifespan. Long study session? Transatlantic flight? Impromptu dance party? You’ll have the juice you need to keep the beats coming. Thanks to their IP54 certification, you don’t have to worry about a sudden downpour or an unexpected dust storm.

Source : Fairphone





