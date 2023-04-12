BLUETTI Celebrates Easter with a Sustainable Energy Campaign

Sponsored:



BLUETTI, a leading provider of clean energy storage solutions, has announced its Easter Campaign, which will run from 6 Apr. to 16 Apr. During this event, customers can prepare for their Easter holiday with a range of renewable power backup options.

The Easter holiday is a time for families to come together and celebrate the season with various activities such as Easter egg hunts, family meals, and spending time outdoors. BLUETTI understands the importance of spending quality time with loved ones and the need for an uninterrupted power supply to run everything smoothly.

“We are excited to offer our customers more reliable and eco-friendly power solutions during the Easter holiday,” said, James Ray, a spokesperson for BLUETTI. “Whether you’re having a backyard party or an Easter picnic, you’ll find all the answers here.”

The BLUETTI EB55 is the perfect choice for Easter camping and picnics. It can provide up to 700W of continuous power from its 537Wh LFP battery, charging multiple devices effortlessly. For glamping, choose AC200P or AC200MAX, the most popular mid-sized outdoor power. Both have 2,000Wh capacity and 2,000W output. With multiple outlets and fast charging, they are the real powerhouse in the wild.

The AC300 and AC500 are modular power stations that can meet indoor and outdoor power needs. Combined with the B300, the AC300 has scalable power storage from 3,072Wh to 12,288Wh and can give 3,000W of power to all loads. The AC500 is even more powerful with 5,000W output and a maximum capacity of 18,432Wh when paired with B300S. For easy transportation, BLUETTI is giving free folding trolleys for AC300&B300 orders for an extra 99 euros. For AC500 or AC300 combo orders with certain extra amounts, certain solar panels will be sent for free.

BLUETTI also has portable solar panels, namely PV120, PV200, PV350, PV420, for generators to harness the power of the sun anywhere. As their names suggest, they can produce clean solar power ranging from 120W to 420W. They have a 23.4% conversion rate and are easy to set up and transport. During this campaign, BLUETTI is offering a 5%, 7% or 10% discount on orders with single, double or triple solar panels.

In addition to deep discounts, BLUETTI also offers coupons and free gifts. For example, customers can use a coupon on the heavily discounted EB70 to save more. Customers can also get a free PV200, PV350 or PV420 with certain AC200MAX purchases. B230 and B300 orders will receive a free D050S charge enhancer for just one euro.

This campaign demonstrates BLUETTI’s strong commitment to sustainability. For years, the company has been providing its customers with innovative and sustainable energy solutions, which receive many positive reviews.

About BLUETTI

With over 10 years of industry experience, BLUETTI has tried to stay true to a sustainable future through green energy storage solutions for both indoor and outdoor use while delivering an exceptional eco-friendly experience for everyone and the world. BLUETTI is making its presence in 70+ countries and is trusted by millions of customers across the globe. For more information, please visit BLUETTI online at https://bluettipower.co.uk/.

