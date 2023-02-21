Wyrmwood modular gaming table hits Kickstarter again

The craftspeople at Wyrmwood have returned to Kickstarter once again to reveal their latest range of innovations to make your game nights even more enjoyable. If you are looking for a modular wooden gaming table that allows you to transform your family dining room into a games room in just a few minutes. Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $299 or £249 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Modular Gaming Table launched on Kickstarter in 2020, and became the most successful gaming table Kickstarter of all time almost immediately. We’ve built and shipped thousands of tables, and the reviews are in: backers everywhere love their Modular Gaming Table. It’s the best gaming table to ever hit the market… but it hasn’t been available for purchase in over two years… until now. But this isn’t just a re-release: we’ve expanded the sizes on offer, including adding a brand new HEXAGONAL table design! With 25+ possible size combinations, you’ll be able to find the perfect table for your home.”

“Our Topper system utilizes separate, magnetically connected leaves. The light weight of each piece means you can easily cover a game in progress when it’s time for dinner, and the generous 4.5” of clearance leaves plenty of room for your game components. The rubber gaskets and end-to-end coverage provide excellent spill-resistance, so you can dine worry-free.”

Modular gaming table

If the Wyrmwood crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around June 2024. To learn more about the Wyrmwood modular gaming table project observe the promotional video below.

“The Magnetic Rail System consists of two rails running along the inside and outside of the table, allowing you to attach a wide, ever-expanding array of accessories quickly and easily. Our quality is second to none, with genuine, solid hardwoods and 100% United States manufacturing by the team that has already produced 10,000 tables.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the modular gaming table, jump over to the official Wyrmwood crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





