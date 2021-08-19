Wyrmwood Hexagonal modular gaming tiles helps keep your games table organized

The team at Wyrmwood have once again taken to Kickstarter to launch their new next generation modular, magnetic boardgame organization system building from the original launched back in 2019. “The Hexagonal Gaming System brings together our Tabletop Tiles organization system and our Hexagonal Vaults for dice and miniature storage. But we aren’t stopping there: the system also adds brand new products like Hexagonal Dice Trays, Tabletop Tile storage solutions, and even display pieces to show off your collection!”

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $20 or £15 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Wyrmwood campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2022. To learn more about the Wyrmwood hexagonal modular gaming tiles project watch the promotional video below.

“Debuting on Kickstarter in 2019, the Tabletop Tiles quickly became one of our most popular Kickstarter campaigns. The system features hexagonal tiles with rare earth magnets installed on each side, making them all nestle perfectly into one another. Complete with a coaster on the underside of each piece, every Tabletop Tile sports a different design that serves a unique function. That’s right, Tabletop Tiles keep your table organized AND clean. Attach as many as you’d like, or let just one suffice – the choice is yours!”

“The Solo and Duo Tiles are simple, yet powerful. Whether you want to organize your game components or just throw some candy into one, these Tiles feature a dish style design perfect for keeping your game table tidy! Perfect for games like: everything that involves counters, chits, or any kind of components besides dice, minis and cards. These are so versatile it’s hard to imagine a game table that can’t make use of at least 2-4!”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the hexagonal modular gaming tiles, jump over to the official Wyrmwood crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

