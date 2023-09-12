UGOT modular AI robot kit with support for ChatGPT, Python and more

The UGOT modular AI robot kit offers a fantastic way to learn more about building robots, artificial intelligence and robotics programming. Supporting the Python programming language as well as integration with OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot the range of applications the modular robotic kit can perform are immense.

One of the key features of the UGOT kit is its visual tag recognition. This technology allows the robot to identify and interact with specific visual cues, opening up a world of possibilities for user engagement. In addition, the kit also boasts pedestrian and motion tracking capabilities, enabling the robot to navigate its environment with ease and precision.

Exclusive early bird pledges are now available for the state-of-the-art project from roughly $369 or £295 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 38% off the suggested retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“We lower the barrier of entry for cutting-edge robots, allowing anyone to quickly learn and enjoy the technology in various use cases. UGOT features multiple built-in motion control algorithms enabling balance, climbing short slopes, obstacle avoidance, and more. “

The UGOT kit doesn’t stop at visual recognition. It also includes posture recognition and speech recognition features, further enhancing its interactive capabilities. The integration with ChatGPT, a state-of-the-art conversational AI model, allows users to communicate with the robot in a natural and intuitive way.

Modular AI robot kit

The innovative features of the UGOT kit extend to its hardware as well. The kit includes knob lock and magnetic encoder actuators, which allow for accurate and fast movement. The sensor modules and an independent NPU (Neural Processing Unit) expand the AI scenarios that the robot can handle, while voice recognition and multi-device connectivity provide an interactive user experience.

“UGOT features a faster and more accurate operation, thanks to the new magnetic encoding actuator. It provides a straighter walk, more precise turns, and faster speeds, delivering a better experience for your control. Multiple device interconnectivity enables the users to connect multiple devices to form a queue and even choreograph them together.”

The main control unit of the UGOT kit is a powerhouse of computing. It integrates CPU, GPU, and NPU chips, providing 1TOPS of computing power. This power is harnessed for a variety of recognition tasks, including gesture recognition, human posture recognition, face recognition, and text and object recognition.

If the UGOT campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the UGOT modular robot kit project check out the promotional video below.

ChatGPT AI support

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of ChatGPT :

The UGOT kit also offers configurable peripherals such as cameras, infrared and ranging sensors. These can be combined in various ways to create applications like FPV (First Person View) driving, obstacle virtual games, and track creation. The kit includes two sensor modules, a TOF (Time of Flight) ranging sensor or a 100W pixel camera, which are interchangeable and can be attached to different forms of UGOT for new experiences.

“With a unique modular design and simplified parts covering cutting-edge technology as well as the innovative knob lock, we solve the problem of having to buy different kits for different robots, making assembly and disassembly faster and easier. UGOT is an easy-to-understand AI Robotic kit, that simplifies the assembly process, increasing user efficiency and motivation to explore infinite possibilities.”

The UGOT iOS and Android application is another highlight of the kit. It offers a first-person perspective control feature, bidirectional voice communication, video and photo capture, and an AI Follow function. This function enables UGOT to follow human, cat, or dog movements automatically, adding a layer of interactivity and fun to the user experience.

App support

The the companion application also includes AI interactive games and a vibrant community where users can contribute their own gameplay modes. This feature not only provides entertainment but also fosters a sense of community among UGOT users. To help users easily master the robot’s construction process, the APP features 3D assembly steps. This feature is a testament to the user-friendly design of the UGOT kit, making it accessible to users of all skill levels.

The UGOT modular AI robot kit is a versatile and powerful tool that offers a range of technological features. Its modular design, high computing power, and integration with ChatGPT make it a standout in the field of robotics. Whether you’re a robotics enthusiast or a beginner looking to explore the world of AI, the UGOT kit offers a comprehensive and engaging experience.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and design specifications for the modular robot kit, jump over to the official UGOT crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals