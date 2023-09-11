How to use your own data with ChatGPT

While ChatGPT is incredibly versatile in natural language processing tasks, incorporating custom data into these models can take its capabilities to new heights, especially when combined with the Langchain framework. First, let’s understand why you may want to use your own data with ChatGPT. Custom data you may want to use with ChatGPT can range from calendar entries and old code samples to research papers and personal diaries.

The idea is to make ChatGPT more context-aware, thus enabling it to provide more accurate and relevant responses. Whether you’re looking to pull details about past internships or generate code in a style similar to your own, using custom data can add a new layer of functionality to ChatGPT that is more accurate when compiling answers on specific topics.

However, integrating your data into ChatGPT isn’t always straightforward, many existing plugins or interfaces don’t easily allow for custom data ingestion. This is where Langchain comes into the picture. It is also worth mentioning that if you have small amounts of data that you would like to analyze using ChatGPT you can also use the Advanced Data Analysis feature previously known as Code Interpreter. That was added by OpenAI very recently. This allows you to upload up to 10 individual files that ChatGPT can use and analyze. Enabling you to ask questions and reference data across all of them.

What is Langchain?

Langchain is a framework designed specifically to enable data-aware and agentic applications powered by language models. It offers modular components to work with language models and provides “chains” that assemble these components to serve specific use-cases. The framework allows ChatGPT not only to interact with custom data but also to interact with its environment, offering a more cohesive and enriched user experience.

The strengths of Langchain lies in its two main propositions: Components and Use-Case Specific Chains. Components are modular abstractions necessary for language model interaction, designed to be easy to use. Chains, on the other hand, are higher-level interfaces that assemble these components to address specific use-cases. They are designed to be customizable, making it easier for developers to adapt the framework to their unique needs.

How to use your own data with ChatGPT

TechLead’s approach detailed in the video below is available to download via GitHub and involves about 10 lines of code using LangChain for most of the heavy lifting.

While the exact steps would depend on the Langchain documentation, the general idea is to:

Install the Langchain framework. Use Langchain’s components to connect ChatGPT to your custom data sources. Configure the chains to serve your specific use case.

Through Langchain, you can ingest an entire directory of data or even merge custom and external data to create a more cohesive world model for ChatGPT to operate within.

TechLead also mentions that OpenAI offers a free API key with a $5 budget, making it financially accessible to get started. Additionally, as of March 1st, OpenAI retains data sent via the API for a maximum of 30 days solely for abuse and misuse monitoring, without using it for training or improvement. For those concerned with data security, there’s an Azure OpenAI API that keeps data within Microsoft and encrypts it.

The potential applications of this approach are extensive. TechLead suggests that one could analyze customer reviews, generate short review summaries, or even create a specialized calendaring app. Langchain’s agentic capabilities could allow ChatGPT to interact with the environment, opening doors for real-time updates or automated actions based on the custom data.

Incorporating your own data into ChatGPT can significantly enhance its utility and customization. Langchain provides the framework and tools to achieve this, offering a promising pathway for developers and data enthusiasts alike. As the realm of language models continues to evolve, initiatives like these pave the way for more intelligent, context-aware, and interactive applications that serve an ever-growing array of human needs.



