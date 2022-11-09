Modern Warfare 2 120Hz performance tech review by Digital Foundry

If you are interested in learning more about the performance, you can expect from the latest Call of Duty game Modern Warfare 2. You will be pleased to know that the team over at Digital Foundry have wasted no time checking out the latest release. Providing their expert assessment of the games performance, mechanics, gameplay, and graphics. As well as the “highs and lows” in 120Hz performance on PS5, Series X and S.

Modern Warfare 2 is the latest game in the CoD franchise and once again offers game is a first-person shooter game developed by Infinity Ward and published by Activision. Providing a direct sequel to the 2019 game. The latest instalment is the 19th game in the Call of Duty series and was officially launched late last month, and is available to play on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Modern Warfare 2 tech review

“The complete tech breakdown of Infinity Ward’s much-awaited follow-up. Sporting an upgraded IW 9 engine, all consoles get a strong workout in the new campaign mode – with the Amsterdam stage being a big highlight. In fact we loved it so much we put together a comparison with real world footage – as kindly provided by Melih Korkmaz (@korkmazmelih). And beyond that? Tom covers the h”

Source : : Digital Foundry



