Call of Duty Modern Warfare II first trailer

If you are hoping that the Call of Duty Modern Warfare franchise will return to its former glory you may be interested know that the latest game in the series Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be available to play on October 28th and will be a direct sequel of the 2019 Modern Warfare game.

Check out the teaser trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the storyline, which as you can properly already guess seems very similar to all the other games. Let us hope the all-important multiplayer side of the game provides combat fans enjoy. “The ultimate weapon is team. Join Task Force 141 on a globe-trotting mission featuring next-gen state-of-the-art gameplay.”

Modern Warfare II

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II will be available to play on PC, Xbox and PlayStation and is now available to preorder.

“Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II drops players into an unprecedented global conflict that features the return of the iconic Operators of Task Force 141. From small-scale, high-stakes infiltration tactical ops to highly classified missions, players will deploy alongside friends in a truly immersive experience.”

“Infinity Ward brings fans state-of-the-art gameplay, with all-new gun handling, advanced AI system, a new Gunsmith and a suite of other gameplay and graphical innovations that elevate the franchise to new heights. Modern Warfare II will launch with a globe-trotting single-player campaign, immersive Multiplayer combat and a narrative-driven, co-op Special Ops experience.”

Source : Steam

