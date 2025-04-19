Minisofrum BD790i X3D Review : Compact Design Meets High Performance



Sometimes, bigger isn’t always better—especially when it comes to building a PC. Whether you’re a gamer chasing buttery-smooth frame rates or a professional juggling demanding workloads, the idea of cramming serious power into a small, space-saving setup is undeniably appealing. But let’s be honest: compact builds often come with compromises, from limited performance to tricky cooling solutions. That’s where the Minisforum BD790i X3D steps in, flipping the script on what small form factor (SFF) PCs can achieve. With its innovative features and the powerhouse AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor at its core, this Mini-ITX motherboard promises to deliver big performance in a small package—without the usual headaches.

If you’ve ever felt torn between wanting a sleek, minimalist build and needing a machine that can handle intense gaming sessions or productivity tasks, you’re not alone. The BD790i X3D seems to understand that struggle, offering a thoughtful balance of power, efficiency, and customization. From its PCIe 5.0 support for the latest GPUs to its built-in Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3, this motherboard packs a punch while keeping things compact. But does it truly live up to the hype? In this article, we’ll dive into its features, performance benchmarks, and real-world applications to see if this tiny titan is the perfect fit for your next build.

Core Features and Advanced Capabilities

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The Minisforum BD790i X3D features the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, offering 16 cores, 32 threads, and turbo speeds up to 5.4 GHz, making it ideal for gaming and productivity in a compact Mini-ITX form factor for around £579 atm (RRP £719).

It supports advanced technologies like PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3, making sure compatibility with the latest GPUs and peripherals for a future-ready PC build.

Benchmark results highlight its exceptional performance, with high scores in Geekbench 6, Cinebench R24, and 3DMark Time Spy, making it suitable for demanding tasks like gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Efficient cooling options, including support for 120mm fans, maintain stable performance under load, while the compact design requires careful component selection, particularly for GPUs.

Customization options include BIOS settings for fan curves, TDP adjustments, and PCIe configurations, allowing users to tailor the system to their specific needs, with support for DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and M.2 SSD storage.

At the heart of the BD790i X3D lies the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D, a 16-core, 32-thread processor with a base clock speed of 2.3 GHz and a turbo boost of up to 5.4 GHz. This pre-installed CPU simplifies the setup process, making it ideal for users who want to minimize assembly time while maximizing performance. The motherboard also includes a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, making sure compatibility with the latest GPUs, such as the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT, for demanding gaming and professional workloads.

Connectivity is another area where the BD790i X3D excels. With Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 built in, it ensures fast, reliable wireless connections for online gaming, streaming, and peripheral integration. These features make it a future-proof choice for users looking to build a system that can keep up with evolving technology.

Performance Metrics and Real-World Applications

The BD790i X3D is engineered for exceptional performance, using its 128MB L3 cache to enhance multitasking and gaming responsiveness. Operating at a 100W TDP under load, with peaks reaching up to 123W, it maintains consistent performance even during resource-intensive tasks.

Benchmark tests highlight its capabilities:

Geekbench 6: Single-core 2,281, Multi-core 16,043.

Single-core 2,281, Multi-core 16,043. Cinebench R24: Single-core 112, Multi-core 1,778.

Single-core 112, Multi-core 1,778. 3DMark Time Spy: Total score 24,354 (tested with Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU).

These results underscore the motherboard’s ability to handle a wide range of applications, from gaming at ultra settings to professional tasks like video editing, 3D rendering, and data analysis. Whether you’re a gamer or a content creator, the BD790i X3D delivers the performance needed to excel.

Minisforum BD790i X3D Review

Efficient Cooling and Space Optimization

Effective cooling is critical in compact builds, and the BD790i X3D is designed with this in mind. It supports 120mm cooling fans, making sure efficient heat dissipation even under heavy loads. Testing with a Noctua NF12 fan in an open-air setup demonstrated average gaming temperatures of 74°C at 93W TDP, providing stable performance without overheating. For quieter operation, users can reduce the TDP to 65W, striking a balance between performance and noise levels.

However, the compact design introduces certain limitations. Smaller GPUs are recommended to fit within the constraints of compact cases, making careful component selection essential for SFF enthusiasts. Despite these trade-offs, the BD790i X3D remains a standout option for those seeking a balance between power and space efficiency.

Gaming Excellence and Immersive Experiences

When paired with the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU, the BD790i X3D delivers outstanding gaming performance at 1440p ultra settings. Popular titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man 2, and Starfield run smoothly, showcasing the motherboard’s ability to handle high frame rates and detailed visuals. This makes it an excellent choice for gamers who prioritize immersive experiences and responsive gameplay.

The motherboard’s support for PCIe 5.0 ensures compatibility with the latest GPUs, allowing users to take full advantage of advanced graphical features. Whether you’re exploring vast open worlds or competing in fast-paced multiplayer games, the BD790i X3D provides the performance needed for an exceptional gaming experience.

Customization and User Flexibility

The BD790i X3D offers a high degree of customization, allowing users to tailor their systems to meet specific needs. While the motherboard comes with a pre-installed CPU and cooler, users must supply their own DDR5 SO-DIMM RAM and M.2 SSD storage. It supports RAM speeds of up to 5200 MHz, providing flexibility for various memory configurations.

The BIOS includes advanced customization options, allowing users to:

Adjust fan curves for optimal cooling and noise control.

for optimal cooling and noise control. Modify TDP settings to balance performance and power consumption.

to balance performance and power consumption. Optimize PCIe configurations for specific workloads or gaming setups.

These features empower users to fine-tune their systems, making sure that the BD790i X3D meets their exact requirements. Whether you’re optimizing for performance, efficiency, or a combination of both, the motherboard provides the tools needed for precise control.

Compact Power for Diverse Applications

The Minisforum BD790i X3D stands out as a versatile and powerful option for those seeking to build a compact yet high-performance PC. Its combination of the AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX3D processor, PCIe 5.0 support, and advanced connectivity options ensures top-tier performance for both gaming and productivity. While its compact design requires careful consideration of cooling and component compatibility, the motherboard’s flexibility and customization options make it a compelling choice for SFF enthusiasts.

Whether you’re building a high-performance gaming rig or a versatile workstation, the BD790i X3D delivers exceptional results in a small footprint. Its ability to handle demanding applications and provide a seamless user experience makes it a standout option in the world of compact PC builds.

