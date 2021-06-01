ASRock has introduced a new Mini-ITX motherboard this week in the form of the ASRock AMD X300TM-ITX Thin which will soon be available to purchase worldwide. Supporting AMD AM4 processors in the form of Renoir, Picasso, Raven Ridge, up to 65W, the motherboard measures just 170 mm square.

ASRock X300TM-ITX provides a COM port, two HDMI ports which can drive displays up to 4K 60Hz, a second HDMI located on the side of PCB is an internal port. One LVDS connector for LCD controllers is also present. The storage capability is comprised of a single SATA connector and a single M.2 2280 slot. On the rear there are three USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, with two internal USB 2.0 headers for expansion. For connectivity, X300TM-ITX equips a M.2 Key-E slot for Wi-Fi module and a single Gigabit Ethernet port.

Features of the new ASRock AMD X300TM-ITX Thin Mini-ITX motherboard include:

– Thin Mini-ITX

– Supports AMD AM4 Socket CPUs (Renoir, Picasso, Raven Ridge, up to 65W)

– Supports Intel® CPU Cooler

– Supports Dual Channel DDR4-3200MHz, Max. 64GB (non-ECC)

– Graphics Output: Dual HDMI

– 1 Ultra M.2 (PCIe Gen3 x4 & SATA 6Gb)

– 1 SATA 6Gb

– 1 USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port

– Supports LVDS

– 3 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A

– 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C

– X300TM-ITX also provides customized model supporting 4 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A for various needs.

For more information on purchasing options jump over to the official ASRock website by following the link below.

Source : ASRock

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals