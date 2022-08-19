Raspberry Pi cluster using DeskPi Super6c Mini ITX motherboard

Raspberry Pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new video created by Raspberry Pi aficionado Jeff Geerling, during which he investigates creating a six mini PC Raspberry Pi cluster using the DeskPi Super6c Mini ITX motherboard complete with six SSD drives on the bottom. The Raspberry Pi cluster uses the Compute Module 4 and has been housed in a Goodisory MX01 Mini ITX case.

The DeskPi Super6c mini ITX motherboard is available to purchase priced at $250 and features a standard size mini-ITX board with space to attach six RPI CM4 Compute Modules. To communicate with each other the nodes interconnected with the onboard 1 Gbps switch, with each node providing 1Gbps. Each node has its own IP address and you can boot the operating system from eMMC, SD Card or netboot. The DeskPi Super6C supports all Raspberry Pi CM4 with and without eMMC.

“What can I do with DeskPi Super6C? Home server (homelab) and cloud apps hosting. Learn Kubernetes, Docker Swarm, Serverless, Microservices on bare metal Cloud-native apps testing environment Learn concepts of distributed Machine Learning apps Prototype and learn cluster applications, parallel computing, and distributed computing concepts. Host K8S, K3S, Minecraft, Plex, Owncloud, Nextcloud, Seafile, Minio, Tensorflow.”

Raspberry Pi cluster

Source : Jeff Geerling : GitHub

