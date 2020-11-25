IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB security-oriented mini-ITX motherboard

A security-oriented mini-ITX motherboard will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website in the form of the IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB with MCST Elbrus8CB VLIW as CPU. Elbrus is a mini-ITX motherboard specifically designed for mobile and embedded applications and is based on the MCST Elbrus-8CB 8-core @ 1.5 GHz VLIW CPU on ELBRUS architecture.

The small motherboard offers 8 GB DDR4 memory, pressure sensors, tamper sensors, a water sensor, gyroscope, GPS, and much more in one single board! And most importantly – x86-64 VLIW firmware for real-time execution of x86-64 code on ELBRUS with minor performance overhead. We are also developing and manufacturing a custom fullly-copper IHS (Integrated Head Spreader) for CPU and SB (MCST KPI-2).

To be notified when the motherboard becomes available on the Crowd Supply website jump over to the official project page and register your email, by following the link below.

Specifications of the IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB :

Form-factor: Mini-ITX

Mini-ITX CPU: MCST (Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies) Elbrus-8CB 8-core @ 1.5 GHz VLIW (fully compatible with any LGA3647 heatsink)

MCST KPI-2 Multicontroller RAM: 8 GB or 32 GB (2x [4+1] 8 Gbit/32 Gbit DDR4 DRAM 2400 MHz ECC)

8 GB or 32 GB (2x [4+1] 8 Gbit/32 Gbit DDR4 DRAM 2400 MHz ECC) SATA: 2x M.2_2280 + 4x SATA_6G

2x M.2_2280 + 4x SATA_6G Storage Expansion: 1x microSD (HC)

1x microSD (HC) Cache: 1x PATA 8 GB (required as cache device for hardware emulation of x86 on Elbrus)

1x PATA 8 GB (required as cache device for hardware emulation of x86 on Elbrus) PCIe: 1x PCIe2_x16 + 1x PCIe2_x1 (as USB3)

1x PCIe2_x16 + 1x PCIe2_x1 (as USB3) Security: 1x TPM SPI connector 2x boot firmware chip with extra security 3x heatsink detectors 1x temperature sensor trigger 2x tampering sensor

Network: Marvell M88E1111-RCJ chipset 1x 1G_SFP 3x 1G_RJ45

GPS: GPS chip with internal antenna port

GPS chip with internal antenna port USB: 2x USB 2.0 (rear) 4x USB 2.0 (+PD) (rear) 2x USB 3.0 (rear) 1x USB 2.0 (internal)

COM: 1x COM header (internal) required for debugging boot

1x COM header (internal) required for debugging boot Debug: 1x 6-pin debug port, 1x 4-pin (USB to GPIO)

1x 6-pin debug port, 1x 4-pin (USB to GPIO) Video: 2x HDMI (1 HDMI per SM768/256 MB)

2x HDMI (1 HDMI per SM768/256 MB) Audio: Integrated simple audio codec (Linux-compatible)

Integrated simple audio codec (Linux-compatible) Additional Sensors: Fall detection sensor Gyroscope Water sensor

Additional Connectors: 2x PWM-4 RTC battery connector Simple BEEP connector

PCB: 14 layers (level 5 accuracy) / ISOLA Hi Tg 180

Source : Crowd Supply

