IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB security-oriented mini-ITX motherboard

A security-oriented mini-ITX motherboard will soon be available from the Crowd Supply website in the form of the IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB with MCST Elbrus8CB VLIW as CPU. Elbrus is a mini-ITX motherboard specifically designed for mobile and embedded applications and is based on the MCST Elbrus-8CB 8-core @ 1.5 GHz VLIW CPU on ELBRUS architecture.
The small motherboard offers 8 GB DDR4 memory, pressure sensors, tamper sensors, a water sensor, gyroscope, GPS, and much more in one single board! And most importantly – x86-64 VLIW firmware for real-time execution of x86-64 code on ELBRUS with minor performance overhead. We are also developing and manufacturing a custom fullly-copper IHS (Integrated Head Spreader) for CPU and SB (MCST KPI-2).
Specifications of the IcepeakITX ELBRUS-8CB :
- Form-factor: Mini-ITX
- CPU: MCST (Moscow Center of SPARC Technologies) Elbrus-8CB 8-core @ 1.5 GHz VLIW (fully compatible with any LGA3647 heatsink)
- SB: MCST KPI-2 Multicontroller
- RAM: 8 GB or 32 GB (2x [4+1] 8 Gbit/32 Gbit DDR4 DRAM 2400 MHz ECC)
- SATA: 2x M.2_2280 + 4x SATA_6G
- Storage Expansion: 1x microSD (HC)
- Cache: 1x PATA 8 GB (required as cache device for hardware emulation of x86 on Elbrus)
- PCIe: 1x PCIe2_x16 + 1x PCIe2_x1 (as USB3)
- Security:
-
- 1x TPM SPI connector
- 2x boot firmware chip with extra security
- 3x heatsink detectors
- 1x temperature sensor trigger
- 2x tampering sensor
-
- Network:
- Marvell M88E1111-RCJ chipset
- 1x 1G_SFP
- 3x 1G_RJ45
- GPS: GPS chip with internal antenna port
- USB:
- 2x USB 2.0 (rear)
- 4x USB 2.0 (+PD) (rear)
- 2x USB 3.0 (rear)
- 1x USB 2.0 (internal)
- COM: 1x COM header (internal) required for debugging boot
- Debug: 1x 6-pin debug port, 1x 4-pin (USB to GPIO)
- Video: 2x HDMI (1 HDMI per SM768/256 MB)
- Audio: Integrated simple audio codec (Linux-compatible)
- Additional Sensors:
- Fall detection sensor
- Gyroscope
- Water sensor
- Additional Connectors:
- 2x PWM-4
- RTC battery connector
- Simple BEEP connector
- PCB: 14 layers (level 5 accuracy) / ISOLA Hi Tg 180
Source : Crowd Supply
