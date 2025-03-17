MininsForum AI X1 Pro Ryzen HX370 Mini PC



The MinisForum AI X1 Pro is a high-performance mini PC that combines power, versatility, and modern connectivity within a compact and efficient design. Built around the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 APU, this system is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from professionals managing demanding workloads to casual users exploring light gaming and multimedia tasks. With support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, advanced storage options, and innovative connectivity, the AI X1 Pro sets a new standard for small-form-factor computing.

MininsForum AI X1 Pro

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MinisForum AI X1 Pro is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 APU with 12 cores, 24 threads, and a Radeon 890M GPU, delivering robust performance for multitasking, 4K video playback, and light gaming.

It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM and offers three PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, allowing up to 12TB of storage, making it highly expandable and future-proof.

Advanced connectivity features include WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB 4 ports, dual 2.5Gb Ethernet, an Oculink port for eGPU support, and a full-size SD card reader.

The compact design integrates a built-in 135W power supply, dual stereo speakers, a fingerprint sensor, and flexible placement options, emphasizing practicality and aesthetics.

Pre-installed with Windows 11, it offers BIOS customization, efficient thermal management, and low power consumption, making it a versatile and eco-friendly mini PC for various use cases.

Unpacking the Performance

At the heart of the MinisForum AI X1 Pro lies the AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 APU, a 12-core, 24-thread processor based on the Zen 5 architecture. With a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a turbo boost reaching up to 5.1 GHz, this processor ensures seamless multitasking and robust performance across a variety of applications. Complementing the CPU is the Radeon 890M integrated GPU, which features 16 compute units built on RDNA 3.5 architecture. This combination enables the system to handle tasks such as 4K video playback, photo editing, and light gaming with ease.

The synergy between the CPU and GPU ensures that the AI X1 Pro is not just a compact PC but a reliable performer for both productivity and entertainment. Whether you’re editing high-resolution media or running multiple applications simultaneously, this mini PC delivers consistent and efficient performance.

Memory and Storage: Built for Flexibility

The AI X1 Pro offers impressive memory and storage capabilities, making it adaptable to a variety of user needs. Key features include:

Support for up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM, operating at 5600 MHz, making sure smooth performance for memory-intensive applications like virtual machines or large datasets.

Three PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD slots, allowing for up to 12TB of total storage capacity, ideal for media libraries, software installations, or professional workloads.

This level of expandability ensures the AI X1 Pro remains a future-proof choice, capable of adapting to growing storage and memory demands. Whether you’re a professional requiring extensive storage or a casual user looking for flexibility, the AI X1 Pro delivers on all fronts.

MininsForum AI X1 Pro Ryzen HX370 Mini PC

Enhance your knowledge on AMD Ryzen AI9 HX370 APU by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Connectivity That Keeps You Ahead

Modern workflows demand robust and versatile connectivity, and the AI X1 Pro excels in this area. Its connectivity options are designed to meet the needs of both professional and personal use cases. Key features include:

Wi-Fi 7 for ultra-fast wireless networking, making sure stable and high-speed internet connections.

Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless pairing with peripherals like keyboards, mice, and headphones.

USB 4 ports offering 40Gbps data transfer speeds, power delivery, and support for alternate modes such as external displays.

Dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ports for high-speed wired connections, ideal for gaming, streaming, or professional networking setups.

An Oculink port for external GPU (eGPU) support, enhancing graphical capabilities for demanding tasks.

A full-size SD card reader and a 3.5mm audio jack for added convenience and compatibility with various devices.

These features ensure the AI X1 Pro is well-equipped to handle modern connectivity demands, offering flexibility and speed for a wide range of applications.

Thoughtful Design and Build

The design of the AI X1 Pro emphasizes both practicality and aesthetics, making it a standout choice for users who value functionality and style. Its compact chassis integrates a built-in 135W power supply, eliminating the need for an external power brick and reducing clutter. The system can be positioned either vertically or horizontally, thanks to the included stand and mounting bracket, offering flexibility in placement.

Additional design highlights include:

Dual stereo speakers for enhanced audio output, providing clear and immersive sound for media playback or video calls.

A fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient access, adding an extra layer of protection to your system.

This attention to detail ensures that the AI X1 Pro is not only functional but also user-friendly and visually appealing, making it a great addition to any workspace or home setup.

Optimized for Windows 11

Pre-installed with Windows 11, the AI X1 Pro is ready to use the latest features of Microsoft’s operating system. A dedicated Copilot button provides quick access to AI-driven tools, streamlining workflows and enhancing productivity. The BIOS also offers customization options, such as VRAM allocation and TDP adjustments, giving users greater control over system performance.

These features make the AI X1 Pro an ideal choice for users who want to maximize the capabilities of Windows 11 while enjoying a customizable and efficient computing experience.

Efficient Thermal Management and Power Usage

The AI X1 Pro is engineered for efficiency, both in cooling and power consumption. Its dual-fan cooling system ensures that the system maintains optimal temperatures, even during heavy workloads. Key thermal and power metrics include:

Average gaming temperature: 60°C, with a maximum of 69°C, making sure stable performance during extended sessions.

Power consumption: 9W at idle, 67W during gaming, and 86W under maximum load, making it an energy-conscious choice.

This balance of performance and efficiency makes the AI X1 Pro a sustainable option for users seeking a powerful yet eco-friendly system.

Expandability and Customization

One of the standout features of the AI X1 Pro is its expandability. With support for up to 96GB of RAM and 12TB of storage, the system can be tailored to meet specific needs, whether for professional workloads or personal use. The BIOS customization options further enhance its adaptability, allowing users to fine-tune performance settings for optimal results.

The combination of expandability, customization, and innovative hardware ensures that the AI X1 Pro remains a versatile and reliable solution for a wide range of computing needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals