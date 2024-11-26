M4 Mac Mini vs. Intel and AMD PCs: Performance Showdown

The M4 Mac Mini, Apple’s latest compact desktop offering, enters the market as a strong competitor to Intel and AMD-powered mini PCs. With its sleek design, impressive performance, and energy efficiency, the M4 Mac Mini aims to capture the attention of users seeking a powerful yet compact computing solution. The video below from Elevated Systems provides an in-depth comparison of the M4 Mac Mini against its Intel and AMD counterparts, focusing on hardware, performance, efficiency, and use cases.

Hardware and Design

The M4 Mac Mini features a compact and minimalist design, making it an attractive choice for users who value a clutter-free workspace. Its built-in power supply and thoughtful port layout contribute to its overall appeal. The front of the device features two USB-C (10Gbps) ports and a headphone jack, while the rear houses three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and gigabit Ethernet (upgradeable to 10Gbps). However, the absence of USB-A ports and an SD card reader may be a drawback for users with older peripherals, as they will require adapters for compatibility.

One notable limitation of the M4 Mac Mini is its non-upgradable storage and memory. Users must carefully consider their configuration at the time of purchase, as future upgrades are not possible. While this design choice emphasizes simplicity, it may limit flexibility for users who require the ability to expand their system’s capabilities down the line.

Performance

CPU

The M4 chip showcases exceptional single-core performance, surpassing Intel and AMD processors by a significant margin of 34–66%. This makes the M4 Mac Mini an excellent choice for everyday tasks such as web browsing, document editing, and light coding. In multi-core benchmarks, the Mac Mini holds its own but may fall slightly behind AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX370 and Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H in heavily threaded workloads.

GPU

When it comes to GPU performance, the M4 chip excels in macOS-optimized tasks, particularly those using the Metal API. This makes the M4 Mac Mini a strong contender for rendering and creative workflows within the macOS ecosystem. However, it may struggle in OpenCL-based tasks, where AMD’s Radeon 890M takes the lead. As a result, the Mac Mini is better suited for macOS-specific applications rather than cross-platform GPU-intensive tasks.

Productivity: The M4 Mac Mini shines in productivity tasks, effortlessly handling multitasking in applications like Microsoft Office and Photoshop. It outperforms Intel and AMD mini PCs in these areas, although it may lag slightly in multi-core-heavy tasks such as After Effects rendering, where AMD’s higher core counts provide an advantage.

Video Editing: The M4’s media engine is a standout feature for video editing, delivering faster rendering times and smoother playback in applications like Premiere Pro and DaVinci Resolve compared to its competitors. This makes the Mac Mini an excellent choice for content creators who prioritize efficiency in their workflows.

Gaming: While the M4 Mac Mini delivers competitive raw FPS in supported games, it falls short in terms of gaming performance compared to Intel and AMD systems. The limited game library, compatibility issues, and subpar visual quality and upscaling integration make it less appealing for serious gamers.

Efficiency and Value

The M4 Mac Mini stands out in terms of power efficiency, consuming significantly less energy than its AMD and Intel counterparts. With a 69% lower energy consumption compared to AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX370 and a 14.6% reduction compared to Intel’s Core Ultra 9 185H, the M4 Mac Mini is an eco-friendly option for users looking to minimize their long-term energy costs.

When considering price-to-performance, the M4 Mac Mini offers an impressive value proposition, especially for productivity and creative tasks. With a starting price of $600 and potential student discounts bringing it down to $499, the Mac Mini becomes an even more attractive option. However, it’s important to note that the high cost of RAM and storage upgrades can quickly impact its affordability, necessitating careful planning and consideration of long-term needs.

Use Cases and Ecosystem Considerations

The M4 Mac Mini excels in productivity, creative work, and casual gaming, making it an ideal choice for users who prioritize these areas. It is particularly advantageous for those already invested in the Apple ecosystem, as it offers seamless integration with other Apple devices through features like AirDrop, Handoff, and iCloud.

However, the Mac Mini may not be the best fit for everyone. Its non-upgradable storage and memory, lack of USB-A ports, and gaming limitations may deter some potential buyers. Additionally, users who rely on Windows or Linux operating systems may find Intel and AMD mini PCs more versatile and customizable to their needs.

Summary

The M4 Mac Mini presents a compelling option for users who prioritize productivity, creative tasks, and energy efficiency at an affordable price point. Its exceptional single-core performance, advanced media engine, and power efficiency make it a standout choice for content creators and professionals. However, its gaming limitations, lack of upgradability, and reliance on the Apple ecosystem may not suit everyone’s needs. Ultimately, the decision between the M4 Mac Mini and Intel or AMD mini PCs depends on individual requirements, workflows, and ecosystem preferences.

Source & Image Credit: Elevated Systems



