Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X 100th anniversary headphones

Beyerdynamic, a name synonymous with superior sound engineering, is celebrating its 100th anniversary by unveiling the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition headphones. These headphones are a nod to the company’s storied history and commitment to crafting exceptional audio devices. Handmade in Germany, the DT 770 PRO X is designed to meet the high standards of audio professionals, offering a new level of sound precision with the introduction of the STELLAR.45 driver system. Priced at $199 for pre-order, these headphones are not just a tool for sound experts but a piece of history that marks a significant milestone for the brand.

The DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition headphones come with a suite of features that make them stand out. Each pair is adorned with a special anniversary emblem, signifying the centennial celebration. The new STELLAR.45 driver system is a highlight, ensuring that users experience precise sound reproduction. For those who work in studio environments, the detachable Mini-XLR cable provides the mobility needed to move around freely. Comfort is also a key consideration; the headphones are designed with a padded headband recess for extended use without discomfort. They are versatile, compatible with a range of audio equipment due to their low impedance and replaceable parts, making them a practical choice for various professional settings.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition

In addition to their technical prowess, the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition headphones also feature a touch of elegance with commemorative gray velour earpads. The accessories that come with the headphones include a Mini-XLR to jack cable, an adapter, a drawstring bag, and an anniversary booklet, which together enhance the overall user experience and celebrate the company’s rich heritage.

Beyerdynamic’s journey began in 1924, and since then, the company has been at the forefront of audio innovation. It boasts a legacy of firsts, including the creation of the first dynamic headphone. The brand is also known for its acclaimed DT 770 PRO and DT 990 PRO studio headphones, which have become industry standards. The DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition headphones are a culmination of this legacy, combining the best features of the DT PRO and DT PRO X series. This fusion results in an improved audio experience, offering both enhanced comfort and sound flexibility.

By acquiring the DT 770 PRO X Limited Edition headphones, users are not just getting a high-quality audio device; they are becoming part of Beyerdynamic’s century-long dedication to sound, craftsmanship, and innovation. The company is inviting audio enthusiasts and professionals alike to join in its celebration and to experience sound in its purest and most refined form.



