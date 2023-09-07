Smaco S700MAX BCD 4L mini scuba tank

The SMACO S700Max is a revolutionary product that combines the functionality of a scuba tank and a backpack BCD (Buoyancy Control Device). This 2-in-1 design is a testament to the innovative spirit of SMACO, a company known for its commitment to enhancing the underwater experience for divers. The S700Max is not just a piece of equipment; it’s a tool that promises to redefine convenience, comfort, and safety in the realm of underwater exploration.

The S700Max is a versatile product, suitable for use in a variety of environments, including lakes, oceans, and pools. Its adaptability makes it an ideal choice for divers who enjoy exploring different underwater landscapes. Whether it’s a serene lake dive, an adventurous ocean exploration, or a fun pool dive, the S700Max promises to enhance the experience with its unique features and design. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $649 or £519 (depending on current exchange rates).

Smaco S700MAX

“Say goodbye to those bulky, oversized scuba tanks of the past, our scuba tank design is small and lightweight that can last an average of 30 to 45 minutes（Due to different personal conditions the use environment, etc., the use time may different.）, you can explore the underwater world longer freely and effortlessly without the constraints of weight and size.”

One of the standout features of the S700Max is its unique double tank with a regulator. This design allows for extended underwater exploration, providing divers with more time to enjoy their underwater adventures. The double tank design is complemented by a distinct buoyancy control device (BCD) backpack, which ensures precise and effortless control during dives. This feature allows divers to maintain their buoyancy with ease, enhancing their safety and enjoyment underwater.

The S700Max is not just about functionality; it’s also about convenience. The product features a large storage capacity, allowing divers to carry their travel essentials with ease. But the S700Max is more than just a storage device; it can swiftly convert into professional diving gear, making it a versatile tool for divers.

“In designing this diving backpack, we carefully chose high-quality materials that can withstand the challenges of everyday use. This backpack is durable and will accompany you on every dive, saving you time and energy by reducing the need for frequent equipment changes.”

BCD 4L mini scuba tank

The versatility of the S700Max extends to its range of uses. It can be used for recreational diving, boat inspection and cleaning, emergency rescue operations, underwater photography and exploration, spearfishing, snorkeling, diving, or pool fun. This wide range of applications makes the S700Max a valuable tool for both professional and recreational divers.

If the Smaco S700MAX crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Smaco S700MAX BCD 4L mini scuba tank project browse the promotional video below.

Despite its range of features and functionalities, the S700Max maintains a small and lightweight design. This design allows for an average of 30 to 45 minutes of underwater exploration, making it an ideal choice for divers who value mobility and convenience. The lightweight design also makes the S700Max easy to carry, enhancing its convenience factor.

“At SMACO, we believe that everyone should have the chance to explore the wonders of the underwater world. That’s why we strive to provide reliable, efficient, and affordable solutions for both professional and recreational divers. We are passionate about helping people make the most of their time underwater and expanding their knowledge of the fascinating and beautiful world beneath the surface.We strive to make diving more accessible, enjoyable and safe for everyone.”

The S700Max is also compatible with most BCD equipment on the market, allowing divers to mix and match their diving equipment. This compatibility feature enhances the versatility of the S700Max, making it a valuable addition to any diver’s equipment collection.

Finally, the S700Max features three selectable inflatable modes, offering divers control and adaptability for a convenient diving experience. These modes allow divers to adapt their equipment to their diving conditions, enhancing their safety and enjoyment underwater.

In conclusion, the SMACO S700Max with BackPro BCD is a versatile, convenient, and safe tool for divers. Its unique design and range of features make it a valuable addition to any diver’s equipment collection. Whether you’re a professional diver or a recreational enthusiast, the S700Max promises to enhance your underwater experience with its innovative design and functionality.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the BCD 4L mini scuba tank, jump over to the official Smaco S700MAX crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



