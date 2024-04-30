MINISFORUM NAB9 mini PC with 2 x 2.5 GbE network connections

In recent years, the demand for compact, yet powerful computing solutions has surged, driven by the increasing need for space-saving devices that can handle resource-intensive tasks. The NAB9 Mini PC stands out as a prime example of this trend, offering users a perfect blend of performance, connectivity, and affordability. This high-performance Mini PC is designed to cater to a wide range of users, from professional content creators to avid gamers and tech enthusiasts.

The NAB9 Mini PC is powered by an Intel Core i9-12900HK processor, a top-of-the-line CPU that delivers exceptional performance with its 14 cores and 20 threads. This processor is capable of handling even the most demanding applications, such as video editing software, 3D rendering tools, and high-end games. With a base frequency of 3.80 GHz and the ability to turbo boost up to 5.00 GHz, the NAB9 ensures smooth and responsive performance across various workloads.

Graphics Performance

One of the standout features of the NAB9 Mini PC is its dual 2.5G Ethernet ports, which provide enhanced network speeds for seamless streaming, rapid file transfers, and lag-free online gaming experiences. This advanced connectivity option sets the NAB9 apart from other Mini PCs in its class, making it an ideal choice for users who require high-speed, reliable network performance.

In addition to its impressive networking capabilities, the NAB9 Mini PC also features Iris Xe graphics with 96 Execution Units (EUs). This integrated graphics solution enables the device to handle graphic-intensive tasks with ease, delivering smooth visual outputs for creative professionals, content creators, and entertainment enthusiasts. Whether you’re working on video editing projects, creating 3D models, or enjoying the latest games, the NAB9’s graphics performance ensures a seamless and immersive experience.

Pricing and Availability

Despite its high-end specifications and features, the NAB9 Mini PC remains an affordable option for users seeking a powerful, compact computing solution. The 32 GB + 1 TB version is priced at $599, making it accessible to a broad range of consumers. Moreover, a first-order coupon of $96 further reduces the cost to $503, offering exceptional value for money.

The NAB9 Mini PC is readily available on Amazon, ensuring that customers can easily purchase and receive the device quickly. This convenience, combined with the competitive pricing, makes the NAB9 an attractive choice for users who want to experience the benefits of a high-performance Mini PC without breaking the bank.

Specifications and Expansion Options

The NAB9 Mini PC offers a range of specifications and expansion options that cater to various user needs:

Processor: Intel Core i9-12900HK, 14 cores, 20 threads

Base Frequency: 3.80 GHz, Turbo up to 5.00 GHz

Memory: Two DDR4 slots, up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200

Storage: M.2 slot for PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs (up to 2 TB), additional 2.5-inch drive bay

Graphics: Iris Xe with 96 EUs

Ports: 2 USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 4 USB 3.2 Type-A, 2 HDMI, 3.5 mm audio jack

Network: Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports

Display Support: Four 4K 60 Hz displays via two HDMI and two Type-C ports

Cooling: Active SSD cooling, side ventilation openings

Size: 0.9 liters, VESA wall-mounting support

With support for up to 64 GB of DDR4-3200 memory and the ability to install PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs up to 2 TB, the NAB9 offers ample room for future upgrades and expansion. The additional 2.5-inch drive bay provides users with the flexibility to add more storage capacity as their needs grow.

The NAB9’s extensive port selection, including USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.2 Type-A, HDMI, and a 3.5 mm audio jack, ensures compatibility with a wide array of peripherals and devices. The Mini PC also supports up to four 4K 60 Hz displays simultaneously, making it an excellent choice for multi-monitor setups and immersive visual experiences.



