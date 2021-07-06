AAEON OMNI 2155-CML industrial mini PC launches

A new industrial mini PC has been launched by AAEON which comes complete with its own touchscreen panel and has been designed to deliver “broader I/O feature range and technological support than previous generations at a lower price point” says AAEON. Pricing starts from $1,185 and includes a 15.6” LCD touchscreen that utilizes the P-CAP system and can be configured to be operable with gloves.

The mini PC itself is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core processors formerly known as Comet Lake chips which can be supported by up to 64 GB of DDR4 RAM via two slots. AAEON has also included NVMe storage (M.2 2280) together with two Gigabit Ethernet connections and four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports. The OMNI-2155-CML is also built with a full-sized Mini Card slot which supports PCIe and mSATA, set via the BIOS.

“The OMNI-2155-CML is built from the ground up for industrial applications. The 15.6″ LCD touch screen utilizes the P-CAP system, and can be configured to be operable with gloves. It also features a wide voltage input (10 to 35 V) and provides consistent operation without loss of performance in temperatures from 0°C up to 45°C.”

“The OMNI-2155-CML mini PC is our latest industrial panel PC delivering the 10th generation Intel Core processors, bringing high end performance to the market,” said Ethan Chiu, Product Manager with AAEON’s System Platform Division. “Thanks to the socket-type design, we are able to provide our customers with easier maintenance, upgradability, and greater performance than previous generations at a lower cost.”

“The OMNI-2155-CML offers a broader range of I/O features compared to previous generations, offering greater flexibility to connect to more devices and controllers. The OMNI-2155-CML offers four serial COM ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports, providing support for Intel vPro and Intel AMT, enabling remote monitoring and control.

The OMNI-2155-CML industrial mini PC also delivers storage flexibility with NVMe support, mSATA, and 2.5″ SATA III (6.0 Gbps) storage devices. The OMNI-2155-CML can also easily connect with cellular networks thanks to onboard SIM card slot, allowing for even more flexibility to communicate with wide area networks.”

Source : AAEON : TPU

