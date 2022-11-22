Philips 27B1U7903 Mini LED monitor with Thunderbolt 4

Philips has this month introduced a new mini LED monitor in the form of the 27B1U7903 equipped with Thunderbolt 4 and created to “combines outstanding picture performance with secure one-cable docking” says Phillips. The Thunderbolt 4 ports can be used for in/out for video, audio, data transfer, Ethernet, power delivery, daisy chaining, and more. While the MiniLED display offers users greatest number of local dimming zones in a 27-inch monitor. 2,304 zones, compared to typically 576 zones.

The monitor is also VESA DisplayHDR 1400 certified offering deeper blacks and brighter whites with ultra-realistic colours, highlights and shadows. Together with UltraClear 4K resolution for extreme detail and precision all finished with a four-sided frameless design and integrated cable management for a sleek, uncluttered look on your desk.

“Packed to the brim with cutting-edge, performance-boosting features, the Philips 27B1U7903 is the ideal choice for all creative professions. Not only does it deliver jaw-dropping visuals with extreme colour accuracy and attention to detail, but it also includes the speed, power, and simplicity of Thunderbolt 4 technology.” – says Xeni Bairaktari, Global Marketing Lead and Senior Brand Manager EU at MMD Monitors & Displays.”

Mini LED monitor

“Professionals such as cinematographers, colourists, photographers, and graphic designers who all depend on very high colour accuracy and detail will be well-served by the Philips 27B1U7903. The UltraClear 4K (3840×2160) resolution delivers the exactness and detail that CAD and 3D graphics applications require.

Its IPS technology offers extra wide viewing angles of 178/178 degrees, and the MiniLED backlighting facilitates the control of brightness and contrast ratio. This monitor is also certified with the VESA DisplayHDR 1400, meaning it provides a peak brightness of up to 1400 nits, a significant increase in contrast range, and a wider colour gamut (1.07B colours) to bring out previously unseen details and nuances for ultra-realistic effects. “

“Last but certainly not least, the Philips 27B1U7903 is equipped with a variety of ergonomic and sustainability-minded features, such as a hideaway PowerSensor that enables up to 80% energy savings and a SmartErgoBase that allows users to swivel, tilt, and height adjust the monitor to the most comfortable position for long hours of work or play.”

Source : Phillips





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals