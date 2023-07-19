AAEON MIX-Q670D1 Mini-ITX motherboard

AAEON manufacturer of industrial motherboards, has this week unveiled it’s new MIX-Q670D1. This Mini-ITX motherboard offering users a wealth of features while maintaining a slim profile. The MIX-Q670D1 stands out due to its powerful compatibility with 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core processors, despite its minimal 18.3 mm vertical profile. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

Compatibility: The motherboard is compatible with 21 CPUs across both 12th and 13th Generation Intel Core lines, promising vast choices for potential configurations.

Maximum CPU Support: It supports CPUs up to 65W.

High Frequency: It runs at a maximum single-core frequency of 5.2 GHz, considerably higher than the 3.0 GHz offered by previous DC-powered Mini-ITX boards.

All of this is made possible thanks to the 12V DC input that powers the MIX-Q670D1.

Mini-ITX motherboard

The designers of the MIX-Q670D1 have gone to great lengths to ensure the board is slim while maintaining an array of features. The motherboard is equipped with a comprehensive set of internal connectors, including:

Two pin headers for four USB 2.0

Two COM port box headers

An AAFP header for high-definition audio

This clever configuration allows the MIX-Q670D1 to fully leverage peripheral devices according to your application needs, all without occupying valuable physical port space.

Display

The MIX-Q670D1 doesn’t compromise on its display capabilities. It offers five display interfaces, primarily from vertical onboard ports. These consist of:

Two HDMI 2.0 and two DP 1.2 ports: Capable of 4K resolution at 60 Hz.

An internal 40-pin LVDs/eDP connector: Aimed at making the board deployable in slimline panel PC solutions.

With these, the MIX-Q670D1 supports up to four simultaneous 4K displays that can be configured across its five display options, depending on your application requirements.

Expansion

One of the MIX-Q670D1’s prime attributes is its versatile expansion and connectivity options. These include:

M.2 2232 E-Key and M.2 3042/52 B-Key slots: Provide AI and 5G module support, enhancing wireless connectivity, and enabling AI applications.

An M.2 2280 M-Key slot and dual SATA III with Intel VMD support: Allow for the installation of performance-boosted NVMe and PCIe modules, optimizing storage options.

AAEON posits that these features collectively ensure the motherboard can bring edge AI computing capabilities to a variety of deployment settings.

The MIX-Q670D1 is now available to order

The new MIX-Q670D1 from AAEON is a robust, low-profile, and feature-rich Mini-ITX motherboard. With an impressive array of compatible CPUs, expandable interfaces, and immersive display capabilities, it provides a promising option for users who demand compact yet powerful computing solutions. The MIX-Q670D1 is now available for order.

Source : AAEON



