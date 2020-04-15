Beartooth Rod lightweight mini fishing rod from $75

Adventurers, campers, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts searching for a mini lightweight fishing rod, may be interested in the new Beartooth Rod created by the Tenkara Rod Company. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the tiny fishing Rod which is launched via Kickstarter to raise the required funds to make the jump into production. Early bird pledges are available from $75 or roughly £60 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during May 2020.

The Beartooth Rod measures just 14 inches or 35 cm in length when collapsed and will extend to 10 feet or 304 cm (3.04m). Tenkara is a simplified method of fly fishing that comes from Japan. With Tenkara, you use rod, line and fly. There is no reel. This is a fixed line style of fishing where you rely solely on the length of rod and line to reach your casting zone. The detail below goes into greater detail.

“Tenkara Rod Co. started right here on Kickstarter 7 years ago. Since then, we have had 4 successful projects and delivered tens of thousands of rods worldwide. We are so excited to release our 5th project, The Beartooth.”

“We wanted to create a new mini rod that would be the perfect length, and not too stiff. At 10ft. and a medium flex, The Beartooth will handle any small-medium size stream situation you throw at it. Five years ago we released the Mini Sawtooth and Mini Teton rods. They were our original pocket rods. At 8ft and 12ft people always asked us what the difference was. In an effort to make things less confusing we took elements from each of those rods and combined them into The Beartooth. At 10ft. in length, The Beartooth is a perfect balance of our older rods, and is now our go to mini rod.”

Kickstarter

