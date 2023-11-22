Mini Countryman S ALL4 unveiled

Mini has added another car to its Countryman range with the launch of the new Mini Countryman S ALL4, the car comes with a 2.0-liter twin-power petrol engine and a 48v mild hybrid power as well.

The ALL4 all-wheel drive system provides a noticeable increase in traction, safety, driving stability and agility. Thanks to its fast and precise electronic control, the power is distributed between the front and rear wheels as needed under all road and weather conditions.

The slightly increased track width and increased wheelbase form the basis for excellent driving dynamics and increase comfort. For even more driving fun on any surface, new wheel and tire combinations are available for the MINI Countryman.

Direct steering and the combination of single-joint McPherson strut front axle and multi-link rear axle guarantee the unmistakable and typical MINI go-kart feeling. To switch between city traffic and trips into nature, the chassis can be balanced and comfortable or particularly sporty. An adaptive chassis with 15 mm lowering and frequency-selective dampers is optionally available.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Countryman S ALL4 over at the Mini website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this new model in the Countryman range.

Source Mini



