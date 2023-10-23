More details on the Mini Countryman SE ALL4

Mini has released more details on one of its electric models, the Mini Countryman SE ALL4, the car comes with all-wheel drive and it comes with an electric range of up to 433 kilometers on a single charge.

The car is powered by two electric motors which produce 230kW or 313 horsepower and it comes with a 0 t0 62 miles per hour time of just 5.6 seconds and a top speed of 180 km/h.

The modern, minimalistic design with clearly designed surfaces and wider wheel arches reinforces the look of the MINI Countryman SE ALL4. In addition, the all-rounder has grown significantly and now measures 4,433 mm in length, 1,843 mm in width and 1,656 mm in height. As a result, the currently largest MINI model offers new interior space. With a capacity of up to 1,450 liters, even bulky items can be easily transported when the bench is folded down.

“The new all-electric, all-wheel-drive MINI Countryman is the epitome of versatility and driving pleasure. It is the first MINI “Made in Germany” and makes a statement for environmentally friendly mobility. Thanks to its increased dimensions, it is a vehicle for the entire family,” says Stefanie Wurst, head of MINI.

You can find out more details about the Mini Countryman SE ALL4 electric vehicle over at the Mini website at the link below, it looks impressive from the photos.

Source Mini



