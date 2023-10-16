More details on the new Mini Cooper SE

Mini has shared more details about its new all-electric Mini Cooper SE, the car comes with 160 kW or 218 horsepower and it also comes with 330 Nm of torque, which gives the car to 100 km/h or 0 to 62 miles per hour time of just 6.7 seconds.

With the idea of a vehicle that offers passengers as much space as possible in the interior with compact dimensions, MINI revolutionised individual mobility 64 years ago. Since then, the brand has focused on maximum driving pleasure with a minimum footprint. Characterised by a modern, digital and unmistakable design, the new MINI Cooper SE combines innovative technology with the traditional MINI DNA. In the fifth model generation of the MINI three-door, this includes a new world of digital experiences in the interior as well as modern assistance systems for the mobility of the future.

“The MINI Cooper SE embodies the innovative power of MINI. With its dynamic design, sustainable performance and go-kart feel, it sets new standards in electric mobility,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of the MINI Brand.

You can find out more information about the all-electric Mini Cooper SE over at Mini at the link below, As yet there are no details on pricing for this model in the new Mini electric range.

Source Mini



