New Mini Cooper EV is official

Mini has been teasing their new all-electric Mini for some time and now the new Mini Cooper EV is now official, the car comes as a three door model and Mini says that it is designed to have a “go-kart feeling and an immersive user experience”, the car will come with a range of up to 250 miles.

The design of the new MINI model generation is modern, digital and unmistakable. With the new MINI family, the brand takes driving fun, the user experience and a responsible attitude forward into a new era. This comprehensive transformation on the way to becoming an all-electric brand by 2030 is reflected in the authentic design of the new models, combining forward-looking technology with the elementary principles of body design and the brand’s origins. In doing so, it emphasises the urban character of the MINI along with the sheer joy of innovation.

“Inspired by our history, we have developed our own new design language, defining our DNA. We call it ‘Charismatic Simplicity’. The idea behind it is a design that gives each new MINI model a strong, individual character and is characterized by a clear, reduced design language intuitively focused on the essentials of the brand.” says Oliver Heilmer, Head of MINI Design.

You can find out more details about the new Mini Cooper EV over at Mini at the link below, pricing will start at £30,000 in the UK and the Cooper Electric SE model will start at £34,500, they will be available in the spring of 2024.

Source Mini



