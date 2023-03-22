Mini Clubman Final Edition launched

Mini has launched a new version of their Clubman, the Mini Clubman Final Edition and there will be 1969 units of the car made available worldwide.

The car will get a range of features and upgrades over the standard car and including a range of interior and exterior upgrades and more.

The interior of the MINI Clubman Final Edition emphasizes the exclusive aura of the limited special edition with numerous equipment details. For example, the door sill trims with the edition-specific “Final Edition” lettering, which is also found on the lower spoke of the comfortable sports leather steering wheel in Nappa, already create a special ambience in the edition model. The comfortable MINI Yours leather sports seats with adjustable thigh support and sewn-in edition badge are finished in Dark Maroon. They are stylishly set off by an anthracite-coloured Piquet fabric insert and blue contrasting stitching.

In the cockpit, the first thing that catches the eye from the central instrument panel is the dark dashboard trim, which is framed by harmonizing trim strips in the matte shimmering Sage Green Dark colour and the edition-specific Shimmer Copper colour. On the passenger side, a “1 of 1969” badge on the trim also reminds the interior of the exclusivity of the MINI Clubman Final Edition. A badge in the same design is also found on the floor mats, and graphic lettering also characterizes the key cap of the MINI Clubman Final Edition.

You can find out more information about the new Mini Clubman Final over at the Mini website at the link below.

Source Mini





