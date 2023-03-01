New Mini Countryman teased

Mini is getting ready to launch its new Mini Countryman and the car maker has released some teaser photos of the car in camouflage.

The new Mini Countryman will be available with both electric drive systems and combustion engines, the exact engines are not known as yet.

MINI’s fully electric future will start in 2023 with, among other things, the new MINI Countryman at the BMW Group plant in Leipzig. This will be the first time that a MINI model is produced entirely in Germany. The locally emission-free all-rounder is an excellent fit for the BMW Group’s sustainable production site in Leipzig, one of the most modern and sustainable automotive factories in the world. As the company’s pilot project for establishing a “green plant,” a long-term, sustainable strategy for energy generation and consumption comes into play here.

“We are delighted to be able to hand over the first MINI “Made in Germany” to our customers in a CO2-neutral manner thanks to the plant’s sustainable energy supply. In this way, the new all-electric MINI Countryman demonstrates what the brand stands for: electrified go-kart feeling and a strong focus on a minimal environmental footprint,” says Stefanie Wurst, Head of MINI.

