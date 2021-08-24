Minecraft Dungeons is coming to Steam next month (Video)

Microsoft has announced that Minecraft Dungeons is coming to steam next month. the Ultimate Edition and bonus content will be available on Steam on the 22nd of September.

The game will retail for $19.99 on Steam for the standard edition, if you want the Ultimate Edition with all six DLC’s it is going to cost $39.99.

Fire up your hot air balloon, grab your goggles and gears, and top it all off with a copper top hat because Minecraft Dungeons is going steampunk! Wait, what? Excuse me, esteemed reader, I am being aggressively handed a brief. Let’s see. Oh? Oh. Well, this is embarrassing. I don’t usually make mistakes, but we are going to have to start over.

When you purchase the Ultimate Edition on Steam, you also unlock special bonus content that consists of the entire game and all DLCs soundtrack and hi-res digital artwork featuring each DLC setting!

The Hero Edition, Hero Pass, and Season Pass will discontinue from digital sales from August 31 and will be available in retail stores until stock runs out.

There will be a new Ultimate Edition of Minecraft Dungeons available in retail stores from the 26th of October for $39.99. You can find out more information over at Microsoft’s website at the link below.

Source Microsoft

