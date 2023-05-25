Professional 9-in-1 welder and cutter welding machine

Topjuke has created a new versatile yet user-friendly 9-in-1 welder and cutter capable of MIG, FCAW, HF-TIG, LIFT-TIG, MMA welding and cutting. Designed for professional welders and DIY enthusiasts the portable welder and plasma cutter features easy to understand controls suitable for both beginners and professionals alike.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the inventive project from roughly $484 or £393 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 51% off the retail value, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Are you a DIY enthusiast, a metalwork hobbyist, or a creative maker? Do you dream of building your own custom furniture, creating unique metal art pieces, or fixing metal objects around your home? If so, the TopJuke 9-in-1 Home Welder & Cutter is a must-have tool for you! The user-friendly interface and easy-to-understand controls make TopJuke suitable for both beginners and professionals.”

Welding types

MIG welding is widely used in fabrication and manufacturing processes, especially popular with home welders. With automatic current, voltage adjustments, and continuous welding capabilities, TopJuke is the perfect tool for hassle-free, professional-quality welding.

FCAW is the perfect welding method for larger plates and thicker metals! With minimal spark spatter, high welding efficiency, and no need for shielding gas, FCAW is ideal for novices and professionals alike.

MMA welding provides a versatile and reliable solution for many home projects that require strong and durable metal joints. It can be done with portable welding machines, making it accessible for DIY enthusiasts and homeowners with basic welding skills.

HF-TIG welding is known for its precise and controlled welding characteristics, making it suitable for applications where high-quality welds with minimal heat input are required.

LIFT-TIG welding is commonly used in applications where fine control and accuracy are required, which is often used for welding thin materials.

If the Topjuke campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Topjuke welder and plasma cutter project examine the promotional video below.

Plasma cutting

“Elevate your steel fabrication game with the TopJuke. Whether you need to adjust the length or shape of steel, this powerful machine has got you covered. With a cutting capacity of up to 0.47 inches (12mm), it can easily handle thick materials. TopJuke Welder boasts an impressive duty cycle of 60% and 30% at different surrounding temperatures.

This means you can rely on its performance and durability even in challenging work environments. TopJuke Welder is ready to deliver consistent results with its reliable duty cycle, making it a versatile choice for a wide range of welding tasks.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and build specifications for the welder and plasma cutter, jump over to the official Topjuke crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



