Desktop laser engraver machine and cutter $270

Makers, designers and hobbyists looking for a a way to enhance and expand their range of products or design workflow. May be interested in a new laser engraving machine and cutter that has launched via Kickstarter this month and is now available to purchase from just $270.

The app controlled ELEGOO Phecda laser engraver features a 400 mm x 400 mm work area offering enough space to meet the needs of most users. Equipped with a 20w laser the cutter is capable of engraving large 1600 cm² surfaces with an accuracy of 0.06 mm. Time-limited early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $270 or £217 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The whole machine adopts aluminum alloy frame design and its unique rounded profile design is lightweight, safe, beautiful, and durable. The Phecda can be controlled through an app, allowing for remote WIFI operation (as long as the phone and machine are on the same network). The app can also be used to upload and edit pictures, text, paintings, and more for custom engraving. The app is simple and easy to use, even for novices. ELEGOO Phecda is compatible with various mature engraving software, such as LightBurn (paid), LaserGRBL (free), GrblController, etc.”

Laser engraver machine

The Z-axis is equipped with a magnetic plate to both create a sealed and silent engraving environment as well as a laser filtering see-through cover. The smoke exhaust filter and laser head fan effectively guide fumes and dust generated during engraving through the filtering port, reducing unpleasant odors. The filter cartridge has a detachable cover for easy removal and filter replacement. (We still recommend that you try to use Phecda in a well-ventilated area, follow all safety guidelines for the material you are engraving or cutting, and always use the included safety goggles. We always prioritize our customers’ safety.)”

Assuming that the ELEGOO Phecda funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the ELEGOO Phecda laser engraver machine project browse the promotional video below.

“The V-wheel on the X/Y axis is made of Aerospace-Grade POM Material, with the advantages of ultra-quiet, high-precision, wear-resistant bearings. With the Y axis having two rows of 3 + 3 V wheels, the movement of the laser module is more stable, less wear and longer life. You can easily swap laser heads thanks to the simple rail insertion design. The laser head also has a focal positioning bar for simple distance adjustments, and a detachable window mirror for when the service life is limited.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and system requirements for the laser engraver machine, jump over to the official ELEGOO Phecda crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





