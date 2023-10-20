New Midjourney upscalers 2x and 4x now available to enlarge your images even further

Further to its previous teases of a new image upscalers being rolled out to Midjourney. It’s development team have today announced the availability of two new Midjourney 2x and 4x upscalers. Both of which are now available to use are accessible under any standard V5 or Niji job after clicking on the U1/U2/U3/U4 buttons. Once you have initially upscaled your original image you will see two new buttons as shown in the image below.

They can also be used on older jobs using the /show jobid command. The upscalers are designed to be subtle, striving to keep the details as close as possible to the original image. However, it’s important to note that they may not rectify glitches or issues present in the original image.

Midjourney 2x and 4x upscalers demonstrated

In terms of cost, the 4x upscaler requires approximately three times more GPU minutes than the 2x upscaler. This is an important consideration for users as they balance their need for higher resolution with their available resources.

Currently, both upscalers are compatible only with fast-GPU time. Midjourney has not yet determined whether there are sufficient GPUs to enable the upscalers in relax mode. Over the coming week, the company plans to conduct load tests to assess the feasibility of this.

Despite the excitement surrounding the release of these new Midjourney 2x and 4x upscaler features, it’s important to acknowledge some known issues. On very rare occasions, users may encounter a black or corrupted image when using the 4x upscale. Furthermore, a blurry low-resolution image will not be ‘unblurred’ by the upscalers, and images might sometimes be slightly darkened by the upscalers.

Midjourney is fully aware of these issues and is actively working on solutions. The company is also considering enabling the new upscalers on relax mode to test the server capacity. While this is not a guarantee, it indicates Midjourney’s commitment to continuously improving its offerings.

In response to user feedback that the 4x upscaler is a bit soft, Midjourney is exploring improvements that could enhance the upscaler’s performance. This means that the upscaler settings may change suddenly over the next week without warning as the company tweaks and optimizes the system.

The release of the new Midjourney upscalers presents an exciting development in the field of image processing. While there are some known issues and potential changes in the pipeline, the introduction of these tools opens up new possibilities for enhancing and enlarging images. As always, users are encouraged to provide feedback and report any issues to help Midjourney continue to improve its offerings.

