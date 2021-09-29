New Microsoft Whiteboard app redesigned for Windows 11

Microsoft Whiteboard has been redesigned to provide users with a wealth of new features ready for the launch of Microsoft’s new Windows 11 operating system which will be officially launching in a weeks time on October 5th 2021. The Microsoft Whiteboard features a new user interface that combines a clean, modern look and feel with improved functionality explains Microsoft making it easier to access and find together with over 40 new templates and 12 new sticky notes and note grids for you to use.

The latest Whiteboard app on desktops, laptops, and tablets, now has the inking tools and content creation menus separated to reduce cognitive load, while an app bar at the top of the canvas provides all of your collaboration and board-specific properties. On mobile, Microsoft has hidden the creation panel and board controls to optimize real estate for viewing and collaboration and large, colorful icons make it easy to use for mouse, touch, and pen users alike.

“Microsoft Whiteboard continues to evolve rapidly bringing people together in a rich visual collaboration workspace that allows you and your team to ideate and create confidently together. Today we’re excited to announce new innovations in Whiteboard to equip you with an enhanced hybrid work and collaboration experience no matter where you are!”

“We’re excited to announce a wide array of new Whiteboard templates! Expand and strengthen your whiteboard sessions with templates for common scenarios like brainstorming, agile rituals, problem solving, group projects and many more. We have added over 40 new, fully customizable templates to help people get started faster, generate flow, and design structure for their innovative ideas.”

To learn more about the Microsoft Windows 11 Whiteboard application jump over to the official Microsoft community website by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft

